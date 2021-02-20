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'An attack on free speech': Parler's CEO speaks out
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390 views • February 20, 2021
Mark Meckler, the interim CEO of social media platform Parler, speaks out about alleged censorship, how the company feels about large web services and 'big tech,' the difference between free speech and 'MORE' speech, welcoming everyone from all political leanings to the platform, the first amendment, what the platform has done in its absence, whether or not former president Trump will make an account on the platform, and more. - via Wake Up America with Rob Finnerty and Rachel Rollar, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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