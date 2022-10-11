Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 10.9.2022 CRIMEA Bridge exposing the REAL AGGRESSOR(s), public is waking up! Battles being won! PRAY!
79 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


October 9, 2022


The attack on the CRIMEA Bridge was another display of desperation by the Deep State to POKE the BEAR. It all appears like that of chess match, causing many to see the truth on how the world scene is displayed through the demonic Mainstream media. We will see this, Kash Patel on the investigations, more info on Ukraine and another clip from the amazing Fall of the Cabal series.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n864c-10.9.22-crimea-bridge-exposing-the-real-aggressors-public-is-waking-up-batt.html


Keywords
current eventsawakeningrussiadeep statechristianwarukrainecrimeadesperationbridgeinvestigationsfall of the caballtand we knowexposing evilkash patelpoking the bearreal aggressorsbattles won

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket