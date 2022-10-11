And We Know 10.9.2022 CRIMEA Bridge exposing the REAL AGGRESSOR(s), public is waking up! Battles being won! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
October 9, 2022
The attack on the CRIMEA Bridge was another display of desperation by the Deep State to POKE the BEAR. It all appears like that of chess match, causing many to see the truth on how the world scene is displayed through the demonic Mainstream media. We will see this, Kash Patel on the investigations, more info on Ukraine and another clip from the amazing Fall of the Cabal series.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n864c-10.9.22-crimea-bridge-exposing-the-real-aggressors-public-is-waking-up-batt.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.