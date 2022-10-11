And We Know 10.9.2022 CRIMEA Bridge exposing the REAL AGGRESSOR(s), public is waking up! Battles being won! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





October 9, 2022





The attack on the CRIMEA Bridge was another display of desperation by the Deep State to POKE the BEAR. It all appears like that of chess match, causing many to see the truth on how the world scene is displayed through the demonic Mainstream media. We will see this, Kash Patel on the investigations, more info on Ukraine and another clip from the amazing Fall of the Cabal series.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n864c-10.9.22-crimea-bridge-exposing-the-real-aggressors-public-is-waking-up-batt.html



