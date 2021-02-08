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Time Magazine Says Eat Sh*t America
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620 views • February 08, 2021
Now that the news cycle has transformed millions of voter's concerns about the suspicious outcome of the 2020 election into a dead horse. And an all pervading doom is certain for anyone that questions the rampant fraud that installed globalist puppet Joe Biden into the Oval Office. The arrogant swine over at Time magazine decided to rub our noses in the stinking truth about the campaign to hijack the will of the American people. Meanwhile, countless details confounding the skeptics to the fraud are merely thrown into the bin of conspiracy theory. But for those willing to digest the myriad of mathematical impossibilities, these latest details only solidify the horrible reality that our Republic has been breached.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6021a13ce3b3412a3a72353a
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6021a13ce3b3412a3a72353a
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