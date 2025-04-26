The church is built upon the incarnation, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus in addition to the day of Pentecost. The problem is that Satan has polluted these events with pagan worship and people ignorantly celebrate vain traditions.

Pentecost took place every year after the Passover, but it was different after the resurrection of Jesus. This seminal event is marginalized by most pastors who don’t even speak about the outpouring of the Holy Ghost and the miracles associated with this immense move of God.

This is not an accident as non-Pentecostal pastors are taught the baptism of the Holy Spirit was only for the first century church. Seminaries teach that the Bible has replaced this supernatural event and the Holy Spirit is not needed anymore. This is a shame because you will never be the person God wants you to be without the Holy Ghost baptism.

This is why Jesus insisted the disciples wait for the promise of the Father. The question must be answered. What gives modern Christians the authority to circumvent the instructions of Jesus?

