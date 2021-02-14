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Electromagnetic Fields and 5G-Protect Yourself!
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203 views • February 14, 2021
I welcome back Winston Kao, our water expert, to discuss electromagnetic fields (EMF) and its effects on water (and therefore, your body!) The dirty EMF fields are EVERYWHERE! Cell phone towers, cellphones and computers, smart meters, even microwaves. The more you understand about this, the more you can make sure you and your family stay safe!
Resources for EMF protection
https://www.earthing.com
https://www.freshandalive.com
https://www.lessemf.com
if you would like information on the Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy mat that I use, email me at [email protected]
Resources for EMF protection
https://www.earthing.com
https://www.freshandalive.com
https://www.lessemf.com
if you would like information on the Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy mat that I use, email me at [email protected]
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