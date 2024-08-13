Bible Conference #7;

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WE MUST OBEY GOD RATHER THAN MEN: The apostles stood against tyranny as seen in Acts chapters 4 & 5 and Rahab stood against a corrupt city as well. Joseph handled unjust treatment in slavery, and all of this gives great insight for Christians today. Tyranny and corruption will increase as we roll toward the TRIBULATION, be prepared, be strong and not an emotional train wreck!