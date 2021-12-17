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We The People Hold The Power: When Government Becomes Destructive It Shall Be Abolished
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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NOTICE TO SERVE: https://form.jotform.com/213490922925156

You’ve heard the line about “all men are created equal” and the rights of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. But most Americans have never actually read the full document, or really processed exactly what the Declaration is saying. So we want to read a line from it, from right after the famous parts you’ve heard over and over again. Right after the part about the rights to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, Thomas Jefferson writes that, quote, “to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, [and] whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government.”. David Jose has a letter he wants Americans to send to their representatives in congress to demand change or else we as Americans shall demand it ourselves.
He joins us to discuss.
Send his letter here: https://form.jotform.com/213490922925156

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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