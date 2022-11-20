Dr. Robert Young - "Viruses Don't Exist" Explained, Nanotech Inside People Is A Bioweapon

MIRRORED

Maria Zee

Published AUG 10, 2022

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-robert-young-viruses-dont-exist-explained-nanotech-inside-people-is-a-weapon/







Dr. Robert Young is widely recognised as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World.Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level. He joins us to explain that viruses as we know them do not exist, and delve further into how nanotechnology inside humans is being weaponised against us, and will eventually lead to our destruction.





You can find out more by visiting Dr. Young's website:





https://www.drrobertyoung.com/







If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII







Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com







Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia







Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE

