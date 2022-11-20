Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Robert Young - "Viruses Don't Exist" Explained, Nanotech Inside People Is A Bioweapon
121 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 9 days ago |

MIRRORED

Maria Zee

Published AUG 10, 2022

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-robert-young-viruses-dont-exist-explained-nanotech-inside-people-is-a-weapon/ 



Dr. Robert Young is widely recognised as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World.Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level. He joins us to explain that viruses as we know them do not exist, and delve further into how nanotechnology inside humans is being weaponised against us, and will eventually lead to our destruction.


You can find out more by visiting Dr. Young's website:


https://www.drrobertyoung.com/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE

Keywords
emfradiationvaccine5gaicontroltranshumanismbioweaponmagnetsnanotechdr robert youngcovid 19inside people

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket