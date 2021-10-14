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Covid-19 Vaccines The Amish Covid Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson
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219 views • October 14, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccines The Amish Covid Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson
Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1DgWYdukZU
https://www.facebook.com/FullMeasureNews/videos/264430098905409
Amish Covid | Full Measure
When it comes to actions taken to address the Covid-19 threat, hindsight is still very much underway. For your consideration: a story and outcome you probably aren’t hearing much about anywhere else. It takes place in the heart of Amish country.
Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1DgWYdukZU
https://www.facebook.com/FullMeasureNews/videos/264430098905409
Amish Covid | Full Measure
When it comes to actions taken to address the Covid-19 threat, hindsight is still very much underway. For your consideration: a story and outcome you probably aren’t hearing much about anywhere else. It takes place in the heart of Amish country.
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