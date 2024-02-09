Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Under The United Nations' Plan For Total Global Control Known As Agenda 21 (Of which Agenda 2030 Is A Mere Milestone)
channel image
Puretrauma357
1639 Subscribers
63 views
Published 19 hours ago

Under The United Nations' Plan For Total Global Control Known As Agenda 21 (Of which Agenda 2030 Is A Mere Milestone), All Humans Who Once Lived On Farms And In Rural Areas, Are To Be Forcibly Relocated Into Densely Populated "Smart" Cities, Referred To As "Human Settlements".

Keywords
nationsmilestoneunder the unitedplan for total global controlknown as agenda 21 of which agenda 2030 is a mere

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket