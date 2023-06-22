Create New Account
Celtic History in America
Just how Celtic is the United States of America and it's neighbor of Canada? Today we will be discussing how the Celtic migrants such as the Irish, Scottish and Welsh may have been downtrodden and in their homeland of the British Isles, but have invaluably contributed to the genetics, culture and history of Northern America.

