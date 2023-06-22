Celtic History in America

Just how Celtic is the United States of America and it's neighbor of Canada? Today we will be discussing how the Celtic migrants such as the Irish, Scottish and Welsh may have been downtrodden and in their homeland of the British Isles, but have invaluably contributed to the genetics, culture and history of Northern America.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.