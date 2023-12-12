Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Banks Fall?
channel image
High Hopes
2947 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
335 views
Published 14 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club

Dec 12, 2023

Banks are on high alert as it seems the terms and conditions for credit and debit cards are changing rapidly. Credit limits will be scaled back based on credit score and AI Programs. This notification by the 12 Largest Banks in the U.S. coincides with December 15, 2023.

00:00 - Thank you for Giving

03:17 - Banks on High Alert

05:53 - Changes Coming

11:12 - Confirmation

14:54 - 12 Largest Banks Shock People

17:03 - Med Beds

17:57 - Angel Visit

21:59 - Economic Collapse

23:16 - The Distraction Dream


Visit us online at: http://www.prophecyclub.com

To get Financial Advice visit: https://prophecyclubgold.com/

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here: https://www.josephskitchen.com/

EMP Shields: http://www.empshield.com  Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry: https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only


Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/ for "God's Treasure Offer".


Email Pastor Stan: [email protected]

Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads

Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


For Tithes and Offerings please visit: https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting: https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Sd6GSLQkJG0/

Keywords
prophecyaiartificial intelligenceeconomic collapsebankstermscredit cardsfallprophecy clubconditionshigh alertmed bedsstan johnsonangel visitdistraction dreamcredit limitsdebit cardschanges comingscaled backlargest banks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket