The "Sinner's Prayer" and the "Two Thieves" — What Every Christian Needs to Know
"Sinner's Prayers" and their offshoots are now the mainstay of modern Christian "salvation" doctrine. The story of the "Two Thieves" is oftentimes used as a proof of EZ, instant salvation. But what if something else is going on here?

Stewart Best has been teaching and preaching the true gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years. This video is an audio excerpt from his 5-15-2024 Night Shadows Radio Show, which can be found here:

stewartcbest.substack.com

His most-helpful guide (PDF) to true, Biblical salvation can be found here:

NarrowWayTruth.com

Strive to enter in at the strait gate: for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able. (Luke 13:24)

And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart. (Jer 29:13)

_____

FollowsTheWay.com

