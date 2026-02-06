BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Toxic Chemicals in “Natural” Rubber Latex
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
20 views • 1 day ago

Always remember that the popularity of an opinion or belief is NEVER indicative of accuracy. Don’t fall for the bandwagon fallacy!


My exasperation with the willful deception comes through a bit in this discussion.


The facts are what they are, and the evidence is overwhelming. How “natural” can something be that has a slew of chemicals added to it in order to make anything useful? How “non-toxic” can something be that starts out as toxic while inside the tree?


*sigh*


I had planned to link to the posts referenced in this video, but I’m having some eye issues today. Instead, you can search for them here: https://non-toxic-home.org/search


Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter at our website!


Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


How You Can Support Our Work (THANK YOU!): https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Local Services- Hi, fellow Hoosiers!: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services

Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer




Keywords
natural healthchemicalsdeceptionliestoxinstoxictruthnatural livingpharmakeialatexlatex allergy
Chapters

51:45End Screen

