Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2k6t0x2d5b

6/20/2023 【Nicole on Outside The Tim Jones and Chris Arps Show】Nicole: Stop funding the CCP. We demand that Congress start holding Wall Street and corporate America accountable for enslaving the Chinese people and depriving Americans of their jobs. Investing in Communist China and engaging the CCP are self-destructive for America!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


6/20/2023 【妮可做客The Tim Jones and Chris Arps Show】妮可：停止资助中共！我们要求美国国会开始追究华尔街和美国大公司跟中共沆瀣一气奴役中国人并剥夺美国人工作机会的责任。投资中共并与中共挂钩是美国自我毁灭的行为！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



