Fighting with Faith!!!

This will be short, but I have been reading from the books of the Bible that were missing from the Protestant Canon. I'm curious as to why these things were left off.

I do want to be clear that the Word of God is whole, and one should not be esteemed over the other. But that all is written for edification of the saints through the Holy Spirit. That it is integral to know Him in intimacy to distinguish what is of the LORD, or of Satan, and that that is worldly.

There is a running theme that I am noticing. Particularly with the Maccabees. These men put Yah first, with continued prayers, fastings, and supplications. This is key. God is speaking to His chosen and drawing them to seek Him with these attributes. With yearning, zeal, and in true repentance.