João viu: TOXON, A TOXINA NO OBJETO PONTIAGUDO (Textos originais de Apocalipse) τόξον

Esse será o primeiro video de uma serie que estou montando agora mesmo, com analise de alguns dos textos de Apocalipse que tem relação com a Marca da Besta e com o Anticristo. Veja o próximo video aqui: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zeh3-ZkHfvk&t=1s
τόξον - Toxon (Arco) - Arco com flecha pontiaguda contendo VENENO...https://biblehub.com/greek/5115.htm
Dicionario Oxford sobre TOXON: https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/oxford-s-word-of-the-year-is-toxic/4661913.html
Site em Português que uso: https://www.bibliaonline.com.br/acf/index
Site com os originais em paralelo: https://biblehub.com
Texto com TOXON: https://biblehub.com/text/revelation/6-2.htm
----- Veja os videos "Os Híbridos de Satanás":
Parte 01: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUhztk3XDlyj/
Parte 02: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iOfPN83og1hA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.