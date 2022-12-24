Create New Account
João viu: TOXON, A TOXINA NO OBJETO PONTIAGUDO (Textos originais de Apocalipse) τόξον
JESUS é Santo
Published 20 hours ago |

Esse será o primeiro video de uma serie que estou montando agora mesmo, com analise de alguns dos textos de Apocalipse que tem relação com a Marca da Besta e com o Anticristo. Veja o próximo video aqui: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zeh3-ZkHfvk&t=1s

τόξον - Toxon (Arco) - Arco com flecha pontiaguda contendo VENENO...https://biblehub.com/greek/5115.htm

Dicionario Oxford sobre TOXON: https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/oxford-s-word-of-the-year-is-toxic/4661913.html


 Site em Português que uso: https://www.bibliaonline.com.br/acf/index

Site com os originais em paralelo: https://biblehub.com

Texto com TOXON: https://biblehub.com/text/revelation/6-2.htm

----- Veja os videos "Os Híbridos de Satanás":

Parte 01: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUhztk3XDlyj/

Parte 02: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iOfPN83og1hA/

Parte 03: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhEkZLS8qToS/

