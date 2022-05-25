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Ukraine Update May 25, 2022
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241 views • May 25, 2022
Marine1063 is a non-profit organization. Our purpose is to inform the American public and break the spell of illusion the Deep State has cast upon America. You can help fight censorship by uploading these videos on your website or platform. Share these videos and ignore our state controlled media that has never set foot in Donbass. The Fake News Media is guilty for turning a blind eye to Donbass' suffering the past 8 years and Biden's illegal activities in Ukraine.
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