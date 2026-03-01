The Great Gold Scam | Trailer & Link

People you thought you trusted are partnering with bad actors in the gold industry to scam you.

Companies use beloved right-wing voices to sell precious metals at astronomical mark-ups, leaving hard-working Americans betrayed by the very people they trust.

The scam has run for decades because those who should expose it are often paid to promote it.

That ends now — we are exposing all of it.





WATCH: The Great Gold Scam





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 27 February 2026

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2027560706757829002