BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Great Gold Scam | Trailer & Link
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
985 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
243 views • 2 days ago

People you thought you trusted are partnering with bad actors in the gold industry to scam you.

Companies use beloved right-wing voices to sell precious metals at astronomical mark-ups, leaving hard-working Americans betrayed by the very people they trust.

The scam has run for decades because those who should expose it are often paid to promote it.

That ends now — we are exposing all of it.


WATCH: The Great Gold Scam


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 27 February 2026

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2027560706757829002

Keywords
tucker carlsongoldscamdocumentaryprecious metalsprecious metaldale whitaker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Strike force freezes $580 million in crypto linked to Southeast Asian scam networks

Strike force freezes $580 million in crypto linked to Southeast Asian scam networks

Laura Harris
Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Deep State Marauder: The Texas files and the battle for free speech – a survival guide for patriots in the age of tyranny

Belle Carter
The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

Kevin Hughes
Historic $26.5 billion federal loan to boost Southern Company gas, nuclear and grid projects

Historic $26.5 billion federal loan to boost Southern Company gas, nuclear and grid projects

Cassie B.
Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist&#8217;s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist’s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Belle Carter
A new front in the economic war: U.S. deploys AI and investment to break China’s grip on critical minerals

A new front in the economic war: U.S. deploys AI and investment to break China’s grip on critical minerals

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy