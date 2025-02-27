FBI Destroying Evidence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI Whistleblowers Reveal Epstein Files Being Destroyed?
* What’s happening is even worse than we thought.
* The deep state [FBI & CIA] have been caught destroying classified evidence.
* Kash Patel is coming to clean house.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (26 February 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6pmxdu-bombshell-this-is-war-fbi-whistleblowers-reveal-epstein-files-being-destroy.html