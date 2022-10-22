How Pfizer Blackmails Countries For Shots

MIRRORED from WION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYIJxoh7gqw
Oct 20, 2021
Is Pfizer putting profits above lives? Public Citizen, a non-profit organization says that Pfizer can stop countries from speaking about contracts, block vaccine donations, unilaterally change delivery schedules & demand public assets as collateral. Palki Sharma tells you more
