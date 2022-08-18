Protocol Nasal & Oral – CLO2 & Baking Soda Antiseptic Solution for Respiratory Infection Prevention

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Protocol
Nasal and Oral is the Nose, Throat, Mouth & Teeth CLO2 & Baking Soda
Antiseptic Solution that helps the immune system overcome and prevent
respiratory diseases. Respiratory viruses enter the body through 2 doors; the
nose and the mouth and then multiply in the Nasopharynx and Throat, so it just
makes sense that hitting those 2 areas twice a day with a powerful yet gentle
antiseptic such as 30 ppm Chlorine Dioxide will be a great help in keeping us
well – and in the case of the elderly and immune compromised, even save lives.
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