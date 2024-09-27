BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Emmanuel Macron and the New World Order-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 26 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
30 views • 7 months ago

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, if you were looking for end times prophetic events this week, you had them on all fronts. It has been a very busy week for French President Emmanuel Macron, first at the Sant’Egidio International Meeting for Peace in Paris on the 22nd, and at the United Nations in New York City on the 25th. At the first meeting, he laid out his vision for a new world order, and at the second, his repeated call for a Two State Solution for the Palestinians. Macron also demanded an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon where Israel is currently seeking to drive out terror group Hezbollah. Also lots of updates from the upcoming election here in America, Hurricane Helene, Russia and China in Alaska, as well as end times news from around the world.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
