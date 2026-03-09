Closer look at the Hezbollah's strike on Israel's SES infrastructure - clip 2

The consequences of Hezbollah's strike on Israel's SES infrastructure. (the other video clip 1, has a few more details)

Hezbollah missiles hit Israeli SATCOM site deep inside the country

Hezbollah launched long-range missiles that struck several locations in Israel, including a hit on satellite communications dishes at the SES Satellite Station in the Valley of Elah south of Tel Aviv.

Israeli forces said some were intercepted and others landed in open areas, but online videos suggest otherwise.