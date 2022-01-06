Australia Federal Government Offering Compensation for Anyone Who Becomes Seriously Ill After Their COVID Shot

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12/29/2021 Now the Australian federal government is offering compensation for anyone who becomes seriously ill after having their COVID shot. Matty John is not alone. It’s estimated 79,000 people have suffered adverse reactions to vaccines. but like all schemes, there are limitations. If you do suffer pericarditis it can result in you being out of pocket.