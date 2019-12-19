© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Some Days Aren’t 24 Hours
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • December 19, 2019
This video is about the length of a solar day vs a stellar day vs a mean standard day, what they all have to do with each other and the earth's orbit, eccentricity, axial tilt, and so on. Also, aliens and asteroids. It'll explain the equation of time, and why the longest day is in December. The lab will also show you what days are like on all the other planets - Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and even - though it's not a planet - Pluto.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.