GOLD Holds STRONG as Markets Sink—What’s Next for Investors?
Alt Invest Media
Alt Invest Media
105 views • 2 weeks ago

Get your FREE guide: ►►► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671 to learn about diversifying with precious metals)


This year, the economy sent a loud message to investors, with markets taking a hit while gold holds steady near record highs. 

Let’s dive in as Devlyn Steele, Augusta Precious Metals' Harvard-trained Director of Education, explains why gold is proving to be the ultimate safe haven amidst market turmoil.

Keywords
federal reservegoldtrump tariffstrade dealsstock marketmarket crashstock market crashgold priceprecious metalsgold pricesgold marketgold investinggold investmentmarket uncertaintyfinancial chaoseconomy updatedow drops and p declinenasdaq crashtariff turmoilgold safe havenlow treasury yieldsgold record high
