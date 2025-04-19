GOLD Holds STRONG as Markets Sink—What’s Next for Investors?

Get your FREE guide: ►►► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671 to learn about diversifying with precious metals)





This year, the economy sent a loud message to investors, with markets taking a hit while gold holds steady near record highs.

Let’s dive in as Devlyn Steele, Augusta Precious Metals' Harvard-trained Director of Education, explains why gold is proving to be the ultimate safe haven amidst market turmoil.