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Top 20 Fruits High in Calcium
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54 views • July 12, 2019
Calcium forms about 2 percent of total body weight in an adult. It is found in the human body as deposits in the teeth and bones in high volumes. The human body doesn't produce this essential mineral, therefore, you must get it through diet.
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