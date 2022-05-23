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JUNK FOOD VEGAN vs PLANT BASED WHOLE FOOD VEGAN DIET - 6 Month Comparison
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101 views • May 23, 2022
Healthy vs Unhealthy Vegan: SHOCKING Experiment. Vegan Trainer Andrew Roberts Purposely Gains 55 Pounds by eating junk food vegan foods in 6 months.. Then he loses it all in the next 6 months on a Vegan Whole-Food Plant Based Healthful Diet.
https://youtu.be/j40KT5OyVOA
www.Sproutstanding.com
https://youtu.be/j40KT5OyVOA
www.Sproutstanding.com
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