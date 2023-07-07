Create New Account
Dunhuang Photovoltaic Industrial Park - Huge Solar Panel Farm - China
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
At the Dunhuang Photovoltaic Industrial Park.

80km large in operation producing 1.9 billion kilowatts of electrical energy per year, supplying Gansu, Xinjiang, and other provinces with renewable energy

