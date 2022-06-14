You Have Only 1 Chance To Receive Angels Blessings!!

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Hi, my name is Angela Carter.
What I'm about to share with you is hands down the most humiliating moment of my life.
It was the first Christmas after my divorce.
And I can still feel the heat of my face blazing firetruck red.
How I felt frozen in my shame.
I had spent my entire life manifesting the perfect life for everyone else...
But completely ignored myself in the process.
I never felt like I had the time or energy - https://bit.ly/3kw4T3v