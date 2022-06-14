You Have Only 1 Chance To Receive Angels Blessings!!

Hi, my name is Angela Carter.





What I'm about to share with you is hands down the most humiliating moment of my life.





It was the first Christmas after my divorce.





And I can still feel the heat of my face blazing firetruck red.





How I felt frozen in my shame.





I had spent my entire life manifesting the perfect life for everyone else...





But completely ignored myself in the process.





I never felt like I had the time or energy - https://bit.ly/3kw4T3v



