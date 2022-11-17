We cover = Planet x in the news. Real non spiked blood bank business idea. Genocide to save the planet. 500 K army in Germany ready to fight. Vaccine death and damage. CBDC test. CBDC bank test. Fake meat approved by FDA. AI guns at check points in Israel. Humor about SADs. Wars and rumors of wars, Actors in the Ukraine war plus the Bear getting pushed for war crimes.Ref Videos:

https://sjwellfire.com/news/fake-bible-fake-church-fake-climate-all-will-enslave-you-fdr-178/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/5-fake-news-headlines-to-cover-up-heart-issues-from-the-clot-shot/

https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/war-on-the-blood/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/will-usa-be-invaded/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/vaccinating-kids-is-a-sacrifice-to-moloch/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/chemtrails-cover-up-planet-x/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/why-the-elite-war-on-beef-and-meat/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/ftx-fall-primes-the-mark-of-the-beast-tech-fdr179/

https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/





Fly By in the News plus Crazy End of Days News