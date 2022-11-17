Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fly By in the News plus Crazy End of Days News
149 views
channel image
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published 11 days ago |

We cover = Planet x in the news. Real non spiked blood bank business idea. Genocide to save the planet. 500 K army in Germany ready to fight. Vaccine death and damage. CBDC test. CBDC bank test. Fake meat approved by FDA. AI guns at check points in Israel. Humor about SADs. Wars and rumors of wars, Actors in the Ukraine war plus the Bear getting pushed for war crimes.Ref Videos:

https://sjwellfire.com/news/fake-bible-fake-church-fake-climate-all-will-enslave-you-fdr-178/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/5-fake-news-headlines-to-cover-up-heart-issues-from-the-clot-shot/

https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/war-on-the-blood/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/will-usa-be-invaded/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/vaccinating-kids-is-a-sacrifice-to-moloch/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/chemtrails-cover-up-planet-x/

https://sjwellfire.com/news/why-the-elite-war-on-beef-and-meat/

https://sjwellfire.com/dreams/ftx-fall-primes-the-mark-of-the-beast-tech-fdr179/

You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.

Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.

If you appreciate our videos, please consider partnering with us: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.

https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/


Fly By in the News plus Crazy End of Days News

Keywords
nibiruplanet xwormwooddreamsflat earthgenocidefake meatopen borderswatchmanend of daysdreams and visionssigns in the heavenscbdcvax damagefinal days reportplanet7xare we in the end of dayssean penn actorare we watching a fake warfake meat approved by fdaai guns8 billion peoplecbdc test500 k man army in germanyemp b

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket