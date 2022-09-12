Environment Warfare?! | Unrestricted Truths

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What does our future look like?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks to Josh Reid about supply chain issues, food shortages, natural disasters, and more.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3BmyYfh
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!