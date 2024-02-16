Become a Supporting Member! ► http://academyofideas.com/members/

Access the transcript and the art used in the video:

https://academyofideas.com/2024/01/why-an-unhealthy-mind-creates-an-unhealthy-body/

Prefer to Support us with a One-Time Donation?

Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/academyofideas

Bitcoin: 1P6ntukFENP1nvEf4bJNj3tsDEuiSyUFW6

Visit academyofideas.com for all our content.

Mirrored - Academy of Ideas

