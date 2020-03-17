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The XFL Best of Mic'd up from the 1st half of 2020
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14 views • March 17, 2020
From the XFL Channel https://www.youtube.com/xfl
He said what? See the best moments from all the access the XFL has given us.
- Download the XFL App and XFL Play App: http://bit.ly/ThisIsTheXFLApp
-The XFL on Amazon https://amzn.to/3b1gwJ1
Players! Football Strength, Conditioning, and Nutrition From BBcom - https://goto.bodybuilding.com/EN61n
What to Eat After a Workout - Myth and Reality
By: Tom Viriglo
What to eat after a workout? You should have heard this question over and over again by many athletes performing different range of sports. Since nutrition is a core factor in any sport then you should plan your diet as to what to eat and when.
Basically the issue of post workout intake is not difficult. You should rely on a bit of intuition and keep in mind to mix between the two basic nutrients (protein and carbohydrates) to achieve the required goals.
The size and timing of your food portions determine your energy levels when performing exercise as well as the ability for your muscles to recover afterwards.
First let us tackle your liquid needs. When you workout you lose a good amount of liquid since you will be sweating. In a moderate intensity workout it is estimated that you lose around 4 cups of liquid for each hour of training. In order to recover this amount it is recommended to drink 16 to 20 ounces of water after your workout. Some athletes prefer to drink sport drinks to replace the electrolytes and minerals that they lose.
Some people think that they can eat whatever they want as a post workout meal. This is far from the truth. If you head to the fatty substances then you will end up with a fat body, which is far away from your target of a fit body. Keep in mind that the purpose of your post workout food is to fuel up and help your body recover. So, you should consider including both carbohydrates and protein in your meal.
Carbohydrates should constitute around 60% of the calories that you have after a workout. This might surprise a lot of you since it is a popular thought to take protein after a workout.
Carbohydrates are needed because you tend to lose a lot of the muscle building nutrient (glycogen) and thus you should compensate it in order to repair you muscles and get you ready for the next workout.
It is recommended to take between 30 and 40 grams of carbohydrates for each hour of moderate training. If you tend to do intense training then you should raise the amount to 50 or even 60 grams.
Protein is another important nutrient when considering what to eat after a workout. A high quality protein is needed to prevent your body from using your muscles as fuel and to help in repairing your muscle tissues. It is recommended to take from 10 to 15 grams of protein constituting around 15% of the calories of your post workout meal.
Fat is not really required after your workout. It tends to have negative effect to losing weight. It is sufficient to have a small amount, less than 10%, from good fat sources.
Ideally you should take your post workout meal within 30 minutes after your workout. However, this rule is not cast in stone. If your schedule does not permit it then you can have it a few hours later. Taking a smoothie, shakes, and/ or energy bars is a suitable option when you are on a hectic schedule.
Taking an extra care of what to eat after a workout certainly have a huge impact in reaching your fitness goals. It is not a tough decision, just pick up the healthy choices and you should reap the benefits really soon.
What to eat after a workout is an important factor that you should not neglect if you want to be a good athlete. Learn more @ https://goto.bodybuilding.com/EN61n
He said what? See the best moments from all the access the XFL has given us.
- Download the XFL App and XFL Play App: http://bit.ly/ThisIsTheXFLApp
-The XFL on Amazon https://amzn.to/3b1gwJ1
Players! Football Strength, Conditioning, and Nutrition From BBcom - https://goto.bodybuilding.com/EN61n
What to Eat After a Workout - Myth and Reality
By: Tom Viriglo
What to eat after a workout? You should have heard this question over and over again by many athletes performing different range of sports. Since nutrition is a core factor in any sport then you should plan your diet as to what to eat and when.
Basically the issue of post workout intake is not difficult. You should rely on a bit of intuition and keep in mind to mix between the two basic nutrients (protein and carbohydrates) to achieve the required goals.
The size and timing of your food portions determine your energy levels when performing exercise as well as the ability for your muscles to recover afterwards.
First let us tackle your liquid needs. When you workout you lose a good amount of liquid since you will be sweating. In a moderate intensity workout it is estimated that you lose around 4 cups of liquid for each hour of training. In order to recover this amount it is recommended to drink 16 to 20 ounces of water after your workout. Some athletes prefer to drink sport drinks to replace the electrolytes and minerals that they lose.
Some people think that they can eat whatever they want as a post workout meal. This is far from the truth. If you head to the fatty substances then you will end up with a fat body, which is far away from your target of a fit body. Keep in mind that the purpose of your post workout food is to fuel up and help your body recover. So, you should consider including both carbohydrates and protein in your meal.
Carbohydrates should constitute around 60% of the calories that you have after a workout. This might surprise a lot of you since it is a popular thought to take protein after a workout.
Carbohydrates are needed because you tend to lose a lot of the muscle building nutrient (glycogen) and thus you should compensate it in order to repair you muscles and get you ready for the next workout.
It is recommended to take between 30 and 40 grams of carbohydrates for each hour of moderate training. If you tend to do intense training then you should raise the amount to 50 or even 60 grams.
Protein is another important nutrient when considering what to eat after a workout. A high quality protein is needed to prevent your body from using your muscles as fuel and to help in repairing your muscle tissues. It is recommended to take from 10 to 15 grams of protein constituting around 15% of the calories of your post workout meal.
Fat is not really required after your workout. It tends to have negative effect to losing weight. It is sufficient to have a small amount, less than 10%, from good fat sources.
Ideally you should take your post workout meal within 30 minutes after your workout. However, this rule is not cast in stone. If your schedule does not permit it then you can have it a few hours later. Taking a smoothie, shakes, and/ or energy bars is a suitable option when you are on a hectic schedule.
Taking an extra care of what to eat after a workout certainly have a huge impact in reaching your fitness goals. It is not a tough decision, just pick up the healthy choices and you should reap the benefits really soon.
What to eat after a workout is an important factor that you should not neglect if you want to be a good athlete. Learn more @ https://goto.bodybuilding.com/EN61n
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