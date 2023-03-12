https://gettr.com/post/p2b5zjk8f3d
3/11/2023 Miles Guo: Why did Saudi Arabia and Iran suddenly announce the re-establishment of their diplomatic relations right after the completion of the Two Sessions of the CCP? How come the Russian missiles have suddenly become so precise?
#TheTwoSessions #IranSaudiresumerelations #PLARocketForce #RussiaUkraineWar #XitheDeadEmperor
3/11/2023 文贵盖特：沙特、伊朗为啥突然在中共两会后宣布恢复外交关系？俄罗斯导弹怎么也突然精准了，打哪儿是哪儿？
#中共两会 #沙特伊朗建交 #火箭军 #俄乌战争 #习死皇
