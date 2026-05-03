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Former Pfizer vice president Mike Yeadon - The diabolical lie about viruses and contagiousness
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
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James sits down with his good friend, former Pfizer vice president and whistleblower Mike Yeadon, for a characteristically unfiltered conversation that pulls no punches. Mike lays out where he stands on viruses and contagious disease, and why he believes much of what the public has been told simply doesn’t add up.


Sasha Latypova delingpod referenced in the conversation:

https://www.jamesdelingpole.co.uk/Podcasts/2024-11-22-sasha-latypova


↓ ↓


This Delingpod is very kindly sponsored by

https://sinacrisps.com


The crisp you can eat without the guilt. No seed oils and just 3 ingredients.


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How environmentalists are killing the planet, destroying the economy and stealing your children’s future.


In Watermelons, an updated edition of his ground-breaking 2011 book, James tells the shocking true story of how a handful of political activists, green campaigners, voodoo scientists and psychopathic billionaires teamed up to invent a fake crisis called ‘global warming’.


This updated edition includes two new chapters which, like a geo-engineered flood, pour cold water on some of the original’s sunny optimism and provide new insights into the diabolical nature of the climate alarmists’ sinister master plan.


Purchase Watermelons by James Delingpole here:

https://jamesdelingpole.co.uk/Shop/


↓ ↓ ↓


Buy James a Coffee at:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jamesdelingpole


The official website of James Delingpole:

https://jamesdelingpole.co.uk


Source:

https://odysee.com/@JamesDelingpoleChannel:0/2026-04-06-Mike-Yeadon_SINA_Lo:a

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy