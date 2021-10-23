Brainwashing Comparison: The Biderman Report of 1956 and COVID-19

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Dr. Alfred D. Biderman M.A. produced the “Biderman Report” on the communist brainwashing techniques that were used by the Chinese and North Koreans on captured American servicemen during the Korean War. In this video Dana Ashlie clearly demonstrates that the EXACT same brainwashing techniques are being used right now against us.
Dana Ashlie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDQR8MhBigE
Biderman’s Chart of Coercion: https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf
Here is another excellent comparison using Biderman’s Chart of Coercion: https://americandigest.org/communist-coercive-methods-for-eliciting-individual-compliance-the-biderman-report-of-1956-and-covid-19/