The Video Game Nerd Explains His Personal Mandela Effects

Everybody loves this guy cuz he is pretty funny so I'll have to upload his movie on the E.T. nintendo game cuz it was so good but here he references Shazam, Looney Tunes, King Kong and Joker in 1st Batman movie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.