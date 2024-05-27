Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Video Game Nerd Explains His Personal Mandela Effects
channel image
Truthtalker911
3 Subscribers
34 views
Published Yesterday

Everybody loves this guy cuz he is pretty funny so I'll have to upload his movie on the E.T. nintendo game cuz it was so good but here he references Shazam, Looney Tunes, King Kong and Joker in 1st Batman movie

Keywords
godsolarknowledgelightmatrixearthcosmologyskywordrealityflatgreatancientadamsmikeconceptiondiamondbroringeclipseeffecttotalancestorshourssanchez

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket