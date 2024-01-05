American Wealth is Not Based on Slavery

Last year I sat in on a history class at a university in which the professor told the students: if there’s one thing to take away from the class, it’s that modern capitalistic U.S. society is built on slavery.
He's so mistaken. The United States became wealthy in spite of slavery, not because of slavery. Far from accelerating the economic development of the United States, that insidious institution impeded it.
(For the latest articles on religion, politics, culture and more, visit the 7x70 Substack site at https://seventimes70.substack.com)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.