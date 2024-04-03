Rep. Lauren Boebert has emergency surgery, diagnosed with rare disorder

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot and was diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, she announced Tuesday evening.





The Republican congresswoman, 37, was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after she experienced swelling in her upper left leg.





“After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow,” a statement on Facebook from her campaign read.





