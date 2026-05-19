WARNING: HANTA POISON AND GLYPHOSATE POISON BOTH HAVE THE SAME SYMPTOMS

Just thought ya might wanna know.





Quick note tho. Im sure its just koinkidinki n all but for whatever reason, when you look up "Glyphosate toxcicity" it doesnt give you the list of COLD AND FLU SYMPTOMS that it ABSOLUTELY causes in its list of effects. You have to look em up individually.





Since everyone has been exposed to Hanta toxin, testing "positive" doesnt indicate ANYTHING conclusive AT ALL.





AND SINCE THEYVE INFORMED US THAT THEYRE SPRAYING GLYPHOSATE INTENTIONALLY ON FULL GROWN CROPS, THEREFOR POISONING THE FOOD IN ITS FINAL PHASE, the odds are much higher, imo, that the symptoms are from glyphosate than hanta TOXIN





In conclusion:

1. Glyphosate research says it causes toxcicity symptoms in large amounts

2. Glyphosate manufacturers ask for immunity

3. Its granted

4. Glyphosate symptoms start appearing across

America.

5. Nothing wrong w that...





HIT MEEEE! [email protected]





thats not an accusation of



