8/11/2023 【Roy on the @WayneDupreeShow】Roy Guo: The COVID virus and the COVID vaccines originated from the CCP's 13579 Plan, and Mr. Miles Guo warned us about it back in 2017 and during the 2019 Hong Kong Protest! It was Fauci who funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to conduct the gain-of-function research. What on earth is the relationship between Fauci and Wang Yanyi, director general of the WIV.

8/11/2023 【罗伊做客Wayne Dupree Show节目】罗伊：新冠病毒和疫苗源于中共的13579计划，郭文贵先生早在2017年和2019年香港抗议运动中就对此向大家发出过警告。是福奇资助了武汉病毒研究所来进行功能增强的研究。福奇和武毒所所长王延轶到底有何关系？

