Episode 304: NEVER AGAIN

Persecution of the Vaccine-Injured Proliferates on TikTok, Twitter, after Angelia Desselle Tweet Goes Viral; Australian Doctors Liability Law Backfires Big; Drugs and Surgery For Childhood Obesity? FDA Says Yes; Introducing a New HighWire News & Editorial Contributor!; Remembering the Lessons of the Holocaust, with a grave warning from one of its Survivors; Is the WEF Losing its Luster?
Guests: Angelia Desselle, Tracy Beanz, Vera Sharav
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.