marijuana is part of socially engineering mainstream pedophilia
Gabe Mondragon
Published 13 hours ago

A smaller part of a larger plan, hence why my opposing and countering it is censored, but it is allowed. According to weed junkies, marijuana makes them "temporarily" gay, they call it "highsexual." https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3691072/ hence why it's the number one drug for sex offenders https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF00850442

cannabispedophiliapsychology420medicinal marijuanaweed legalization

