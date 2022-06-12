THE UVALDE HOAX (DOCUMENTARY)

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Fearless Nation
22091 subscribers
Watch the evidence. Stop imagining the proposed horror and letting your emotions take over your thinking and use your God given brain.
✶ ✯ ► ► FEARLESS NATION ◄ ◄ ✯ ✶
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey.
They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
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