THE UVALDE HOAX (DOCUMENTARY)





https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Fearless Nation





22091 subscribers













Watch the evidence. Stop imagining the proposed horror and letting your emotions take over your thinking and use your God given brain.





✶ ✯ ► ► FEARLESS NATION ◄ ◄ ✯ ✶

We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...

Some people around you will not understand your journey.

They don’t need to; it’s not for them.





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