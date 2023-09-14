Create New Account
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - What's Up Prof? and Clash of Minds Update
channel image
Clash Of Minds
286 Subscribers
25 views
Published Yesterday

Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Online Orders - North America: https://ca.clashofminds.co.za

Online Orders - South Africa: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com


Donation Options

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds

Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate


What's Up Prof available in the following languages:

CZECH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz

DUTCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ

ENGLISH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

GERMAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0

INDONESIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1

LITHUANIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk

POLISH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y

PORTUGUESE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT

ROMANIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f

RUSSIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj

SERBIAN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K

SLOVAK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav

SPANISH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUILAMrvNCo&list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66QRmDJzL5BZt8xTZ09uTk


What's Up Prof available on the following platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClashOfMinds1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5

Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds

Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds

