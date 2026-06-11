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We Asked Gemini AI if People of 50 States Have to Pay Income Tax, or Not (Both Parts)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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What happens when you confront Google’s AI, Gemini, with direct statutes from the U.S. Treasury, the Internal Revenue Code, and Supreme Court rulings proving that the Federal Income Tax ONLY applies to citizens and residents of Washington D.C.—and NOT to the people of the 50 United States?

In this two-part live experiment, Peymon, President of Freedom Law School (FLS), goes head-to-head with one of the most advanced analytical supercomputers on the planet to find the truth.

In Part I of the showdown, Gemini initially refused to agree with the legal evidence restricting the income tax to D.C. residents. But the debate didn't stop there. In Part II, Peymon doubles down, presenting undeniable legal history and statutory definitions to correct the AI and definitively declare that the people of the 50 states are not required to pay.

Is FLS right? Are you actually required by law to file or pay Federal Income Taxes, or have you been misled?

Keywords
politicsincome taxailawtaxesfinance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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