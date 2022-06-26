A picturesque and colorful dance in the rain

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grwEzIsc80g
Videography at the Sergei Shibanov dance school in the aquastudium. Amazing video clip of dancing and backstage 0:40Sergey Shibanov's Dance School on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq5kkoI77CMx-GADRYIQuw
Inspiring video "Dancing in the Rain"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nY40kJdzA7g
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
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