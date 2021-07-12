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Are Synthetic Foods Making You Ill?
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128 views • July 12, 2021
Synthetic foods may be more enticing than original plant-based staples like bean burgers or tofu, but there is good cause to exercise caution. Just because something is plant based, doesn’t mean it is good for you. In fact, synthetic foods could make you ill. Visit my blog to learn more: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/are-synthetic-foods-making-you-ill
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